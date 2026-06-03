Oxford University to develop personalized cancer vaccines using AI

Technological innovation

CIARA, an AI platform, is aiding in understanding tumors

The UK project involves more than 2,500 scientists, clinicians, technologists, patients and partners from diverse fields such as AI, medicine, and manufacturing. A key component of their work is CIARA, an AI platform that aids in understanding tumors and designing new vaccines. With this support, the team is progressing with experimental mRNA vaccines and testing the effectiveness of the AI's predictions on patient samples.