Oxford University to develop personalized cancer vaccines using AI
What's the story
Oxford University has secured fresh funding to develop personalized cancer vaccines using artificial intelligence (AI). The team is leveraging advanced technologies such as the DAWN supercomputer to analyze vast amounts of cancer and immune data. The goal is to identify vaccine targets that can effectively stimulate the immune system's response against cancer.
Technological innovation
CIARA, an AI platform, is aiding in understanding tumors
The UK project involves more than 2,500 scientists, clinicians, technologists, patients and partners from diverse fields such as AI, medicine, and manufacturing. A key component of their work is CIARA, an AI platform that aids in understanding tumors and designing new vaccines. With this support, the team is progressing with experimental mRNA vaccines and testing the effectiveness of the AI's predictions on patient samples.
AI impact
UK possesses world-class sovereign AI systems
Project leader Dr. Lennard Lee emphasized the significance of this program in demonstrating the UK's advanced sovereign AI systems. He said, "What this program has demonstrated in a remarkably short period of time is that the United Kingdom possesses world-class sovereign AI systems." Lee further added, "It is now possible to move much faster from AI prediction toward real-world personalized drug development."