Kerala government's website compromised by Pakistani hackers
What's the story
The official website of the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Kerala government was compromised today. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a group of hackers from Pakistan. According to GAD officials, the incident took place in the morning when a Pakistani flag was displayed on their site.
Attack details
'We are Pakistani hackers'
The hackers, who identified themselves as "Team Blackleets," left a message on the website claiming responsibility for the attack.
The message read, "We are Pakistani hackers. Every day, many websites have been hacked; today is your day."
Following the discovery of this breach, officials said that the hosting provider suspended their account.
Ongoing investigation
Cyber team investigating data breach possibility
A cyber team is currently investigating the possibility of a data breach due to this attack.
The website will be restored only after ensuring its security, the officials have said.
The department also plans to report this incident to the Cyber Police for further investigation and file a complaint soon.