Panasonic launches compact LUMIX L10 in India at ₹179,990

The LUMIX L10 packs a Leica 24-75mm lens with a bright f/1.7-2.8 aperture, great for everything from wide shots to close-ups just 3cm away.

Its 20.4MP sensor and AI-powered autofocus help you nail sharp photos even in tricky lighting.

You also get smart subject tracking (think eyes, faces, pets, or cars), flexible aspect ratios for your socials, easy color grading with real-time LUTs, and smartphone connectivity through the LUMIX Lab app for quick sharing.