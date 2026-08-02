Sam Altman's ChatGPT podcast idea for kids sparks debate
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sparked a debate by suggesting parents use ChatGPT to create personalized podcasts for their children during school runs. He shared the idea in a post on X, explaining how it could make commutes more engaging. However, many social media users criticized the suggestion, arguing that parents should talk directly with their children rather than rely on AI.
Podcast creation
Altman's podcast idea
Altman's idea was simple: parents would connect their family calendars with ChatGPT and provide details about each child's interests.
The AI would then generate a customized podcast every morning, based on this information.
It could mention an afternoon soccer game, remind a child about an upcoming birthday, include news updates and other relevant details for the family's day.
Mixed reactions
Backlash on X
While some supported Altman's idea as a practical application of AI in everyday life, others criticized it.
Many users argued that the morning drive is an opportunity for quality parent-child conversations, not AI-generated content.
Privacy concerns were also raised, with one user saying, "He just wants your kids' personal info in ChatGPT."
Despite the backlash, some defended Altman's proposal as a creative use of AI to make school commutes more engaging.
Past remarks
Altman's previous comments on AI in parenting
This isn't the first time Altman has talked about AI's role in parenting.
He had previously said, "I cannot imagine having gone through figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT."
However, he also acknowledged that people have been doing it for a long time without any problems.
OpenAI is actively seeking parents' input, having recently posted a job listing for a product manager with experience in building trust-sensitive consumer experiences for families.