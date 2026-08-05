Parmita Mishra's Precigenetics pairs AI and chips for drug discovery
Precigenetics, started by 27-year-old Parmita Mishra in Silicon Valley, is making drug discovery faster and smarter by combining AI with chip technology.
Their special microfluidic chip acts like tiny blood vessels and lungs, letting scientists watch how living cells react to new drugs in real time, without harming the cells.
This could eventually help fill a major data gap for AI-driven drug discovery.
Chips log 10GB per cell hourly
The chips use methods from semiconductor manufacturing to keep cells alive while collecting tons of data, up to 10GB per cell every hour. That's a game-changer for training AI to predict drug effects.
Precigenetics is focusing first on liver toxicity and melanoma research, hoping this approach will make developing new medicines quicker and more affordable.
They're Silicon Valley-based, with research laboratories in California's Bay Area, its Arizona facility, and a pathology laboratory in Delhi.