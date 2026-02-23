Particle app now serves podcast clips right in news articles

Particle, the AI news app built by ex-Twitter engineers and led by Sara Beykpour, just launched Podcast Clips—short, smart audio highlights from podcasts that get added right into news stories. The feature was introduced just ahead of Particle's new Android app.

Each person or topic gets its own feed Now, when you read a story—say about OpenAI's Sam Altman—you might hear a short snippet from a podcast appearance right in the article.

Each person or topic gets its own feed collecting all their podcast moments, so it's easy to catch up fast.

Android app also offers premium features With the Android launch, you'll also see trending topics like the 2026 Winter Olympics in your browse tab.

For $2.99/month (or $29.99/year), Particle+ unlocks premium features: choose how your news is summarized, pick audio voices, listen to articles on the go, solve unlimited crosswords, and ask private chatbot questions.