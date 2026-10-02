Password manager 1Password launches Agentic Mode protecting passwords from AI
Technology
1Password just rolled out Agentic Mode, a feature that lets you use AI helpers such as Claude for things like checking your finances or picking out audiobooks, but without ever handing over your actual passwords or authentication codes.
Your sensitive info stays hidden, so even the AI and outside companies can't see it.
Biometric approval grants temporary AI access
With Agentic Mode, you approve each task using Touch ID or biometrics, and the AI only gets temporary access to what's needed: nothing more.
It kicks in automatically when an AI is detected, and it is already live for all users.
Soon, it'll also handle payment and identity details, giving you even more control over what your digital assistant can (and can't) do.