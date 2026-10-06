Password manager 1Password unveils Agentic Mode to keep credentials private

Agentic Mode gives AIs access only for specific sessions, and you have to approve each request with biometrics or a password (YubiKey support is planned but not yet available for this application).

Once the task is done, access ends until you give the green light again.

You can see when Agentic Mode is active in the 1Password browser extension and cancel it at any time.

Up next: support for payment cards and identity details, so AI can help out even more, without risking your security.