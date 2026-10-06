Password manager 1Password unveils Agentic Mode to keep credentials private
1Password announced a feature called Agentic Mode, letting AI agents like Anthropic's Claude log in to your accounts while 1Password supplies passwords and MFA codes behind the scenes, without exposing them to Claude.
It's all about making life easier when you want AI to handle admin tasks, while still keeping your login details private and secure.
Agentic mode requires biometric or password
Agentic Mode gives AIs access only for specific sessions, and you have to approve each request with biometrics or a password (YubiKey support is planned but not yet available for this application).
Once the task is done, access ends until you give the green light again.
You can see when Agentic Mode is active in the 1Password browser extension and cancel it at any time.
Up next: support for payment cards and identity details, so AI can help out even more, without risking your security.