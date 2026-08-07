Pavel Durov warns of 'takedown extortion' after App Store removal
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is warning about a fresh cyber attack called "takedown extortion."
After Apple temporarily pulled Telegram from its App Store on August 4, it turns out attackers used bots to sneak AI-modified illegal content into public group chats by editing an old message inside an active group chat.
These edits slipped past moderation and were reported straight to Apple, causing the app's removal without any heads-up.
Durov urges developers to strengthen defenses
Durov says this tactic could hit other big platforms like Instagram or YouTube next.
He is urging developers to step up their defenses against these sneaky attacks that target public content.
The incident also shows app stores need better ways to handle abuse reports, so keeping user-generated content safe is more important than ever.