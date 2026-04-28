Pay monthly, commit yearly: Apple announces new App Store subscriptions

The new subscription model gives users the flexibility to cancel their subscription at any time. This way, they won't be charged beyond their agreed payment period. Apple also promises transparency with this feature by letting users easily track their completed and remaining payments for the annual commitment. The tech giant will also send email and optional push notifications before renewals to keep users informed about their subscription status.

Implementation timeline

Availability and testing for developers

Developers can start implementing these new subscription types in App Store Connect and testing them in Xcode from today. The feature will be available to users on iOS 26.4 and equivalent versions for other platforms next month, along with the launch of iOS 26.5 and related updates. However, it's worth noting that the US and Singapore markets are currently excluded from this subscription model rollout.