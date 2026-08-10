Paytm integrates Claude to bring AI to payment management
What's the story
Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) has announced a major integration with Anthropic's Claude, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model. The integration uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing authorized merchants to connect their Paytm Payment Gateway accounts with Claude for information on transactions, refunds, settlements and other payment-related activities. This development is expected to streamline operations for businesses using Paytm's payment gateway services.
Functionality
Understanding the MCP standard
The MCP standard allows AI applications to interact with external tools and services.
For Paytm, it means Claude can access the payment gateway's APIs after merchant authentication and permissions are granted.
This way, authorized merchants can link their Paytm Payment Gateway accounts with Claude and use prompts for transaction details, refund status, settlements review, and reconciliation information, among other things.
Efficiency boost
Streamlining payment operations
The integration with Claude could potentially minimize the need for businesses to navigate through different payment dashboards, reports, and separate API calls for routine information checks.
Finance and operations teams could use conversational prompts to check collections or settlement status.
Developers can also integrate payment information into AI-based workflows, further improving operational efficiency.
Security measures
Ensuring data security
Paytm has assured that the integration only provides access through authorized permissions.
Payment execution, refunds, and settlements will still be processed through the payment gateway's existing infrastructure and merchant-controlled processes.
This way, Paytm is ensuring that while businesses get easier access to information through AI prompts, their financial data remains secure with strict authentication and access controls.
Tech evolution
The rise of generative AI in payments
The integration of Claude with Paytm Payment Gateway comes as payment companies and businesses are looking for ways to integrate generative AI into their operational systems.
Accessing transaction and settlement data via AI interfaces could simplify routine queries. However, it also emphasizes the need for authentication and access controls when dealing with financial information.