Paytm launches Pocket Money for teen UPI payments, parents monitor
Technology
Paytm just rolled out Pocket Money, a feature that lets teenagers make UPI payments, even if they don't have their own bank account.
It's designed to give teens more financial freedom while letting parents stay in control with spending limits and real-time tracking.
Monthly parent limits up to ₹15,000
Teens can use Paytm to pay at stores or online; no OTPs or cash transfers are needed.
Parents set monthly limits (up to ₹15,000) and check every transaction.
There are extra safety checks, like device locks, and no international payments or cash withdrawals are allowed.
To get started, parents update their app, set up Pocket Money, and invite their teen to join.