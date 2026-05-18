Paytm launches Pocket Money for teen UPI payments, parents monitor

Monthly parent limits up to ₹15,000

Teens can use Paytm to pay at stores or online; no OTPs or cash transfers are needed.

Parents set monthly limits (up to ₹15,000) and check every transaction.

There are extra safety checks, like device locks, and no international payments or cash withdrawals are allowed.

To get started, parents update their app, set up Pocket Money, and invite their teen to join.