PC, smartphone prices to rise by 15-20% in 2027: Report

Bad news for anyone planning a tech upgrade next year—PC and smartphone prices could rise by up to 20% in 2027. The main reason? A memory chip shortage, as more DRAM and NAND production gets shifted from regular gadgets to AI data centers. Top brands like Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS have already warned that higher prices are coming.

What's driving the price hike? According to IDC, PC shipments could drop by 9%, while average selling prices might rise by up to 8%.

Smartphones aren't spared either—shipments may fall by about 3%, with average prices could rise by up to 8%.

The surge in memory costs is making it tougher for companies to keep devices affordable.

AI PCs hit hardest AI-focused laptops like Microsoft's Copilot+ need at least 16GB RAM (with premium models aiming even higher), but memory is now both scarce and expensive.

This makes it tough for brands to offer better specs without pushing prices even higher.