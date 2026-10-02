Pebble Round 2 brings 1.3-inch e-paper and 10-day battery

Pebble trimmed down the bezel for better visibility (even in sunlight) and kept things slim at just 8.1mm by skipping the heart rate monitor.

You still get step and sleep tracking, plus it works with both Android and iOS, though only Android users can reply to messages from their wrist.

It comes in matte black, brushed silver, or rose gold for $199, and preorders are already live if you want to snag one early.