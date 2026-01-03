Pebble revives its classic smartwatch with modern upgrades

Pebble has announced the introduction of a new model inspired by one of its most iconic smartwatches from a decade ago, the Pebble Time Round. The new model, called Pebble Round 2, is a major upgrade. It features a bezel-free 1.3-inch color e-paper display and comes in three colors: matte black, brushed silver, and rose gold. The improved Bluetooth technology gives it a battery life of up to two weeks on a single charge while keeping its slim design intact.

Design details A blend of style and functionality The Pebble Round 2 runs on the open-source PebbleOS operating system and is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. It offers basic sleep tracking and activity tracking capabilities but doesn't include heart rate monitoring as it isn't a dedicated fitness watch. The device's sleek design, combined with its long battery life, makes it an attractive option for those looking for a stylish yet functional smartwatch experience.

Brand revival The comeback story Pebble was originally acquired by Fitbit after its bankruptcy in 2016, which was later bought by Google. However, the brand has made a comeback under its creator Eric Migicovsky after Google open-sourced PebbleOS. The new model can be pre-ordered from the rePebble website for $199 and is expected to ship in May. This marks an exciting chapter in the history of wearable technology as Pebble continues to innovate and cater to consumer needs with its unique offerings.

Tech upgrades Pebble Round 2: A blend of nostalgia and innovation The Pebble Round 2 is a modern take on the original Pebble Time Round, which was launched in 2015. It retains the slim profile of its predecessor but comes with a bigger screen and improved technology. The touchscreen display has a resolution of 260x260 pixels at 283 DPI, double that of the original model, and even comes with backlight for nighttime visibility.