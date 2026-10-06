Pebble unveils Round 2 with about 10-day battery, sharper e-paper
Pebble just dropped the Pebble Round 2, a modern refresh of its classic Time Round from way back in 2015.
The big highlights? You get around 10 days of battery life and a sharper e-paper display with thinner bezels, all wrapped in an elegant design that keeps things simple: think sleep and step tracking without extra clutter.
Pebble Round 2 preorder priced $199
At just 8.1mm thick, the Pebble Round 2 comes in matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold stainless steel, with comfy silicone straps (and optional leather if you want to upgrade).
The screen stays clear even in sunlight and works with both Android and iOS (though only Android users can reply to messages).
It's available for preorder now at $199, making it a stylish pick for anyone who wants smart basics without fuss.