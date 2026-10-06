Pebble unveils Round 2 with about 10-day battery, sharper e-paper

At just 8.1mm thick, the Pebble Round 2 comes in matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold stainless steel, with comfy silicone straps (and optional leather if you want to upgrade).

The screen stays clear even in sunlight and works with both Android and iOS (though only Android users can reply to messages).

It's available for preorder now at $199, making it a stylish pick for anyone who wants smart basics without fuss.