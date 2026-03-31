Penguin Random House sues OpenAI over 'Coconut the Little Dragon'

German publishers raise copyright concerns

The German Publishers and Booksellers Association is backing the lawsuit, calling for clearer rules on how AI can use creative work.

Carina Mathern from Penguin Random House said We are fundamentally open to the opportunities offered by AI, but at the same time, the protection of intellectual property is our top priority.

Even though its parent company Bertelsmann has a deal with OpenAI, it did not include access to its media archives, raising big questions about how AI companies handle copyright.

Meanwhile, OpenAI faces other lawsuits for using copyrighted material without permission and has not commented yet on this case.