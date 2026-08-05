Penn develops gum cutting oral HPV levels up to 93%
Technology
Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have come up with a special chewing gum that targets microbes linked to head and neck cancers.
In early tests, it cut HPV levels in saliva by up to 93% and reduced harmful bacteria to almost zero levels, all while leaving the good bacteria alone.
Gum could support cancer treatment affordably
Led by Henry Daniell, the study shows this gum could be a simple, affordable way to support current cancer treatments or even help prevent infection and transmission.
Unlike radiation therapy, which can harm healthy oral bacteria, this gum keeps them safe.
The team says these results open doors for future trials and new strategies against these tough cancers.