Pennsylvania woman jailed over fraudulent account she never opened
What's the story
A woman in Pennsylvania was arrested and jailed for three nights after a fraudulent Cash App account was opened in her name, 404 Media reported. The case highlights the severe consequences of digital identity fraud. Amanda Smith was shocked when police arrived at her home with an arrest warrant, even though the alleged crime took place in Arkansas, a state she had never visited. She now faces up to six years in prison.
Legal battle
Smith spent 3 nights in jail
Smith was taken to a local jail where she spent three nights. Her bail was initially set at $50,000, but authorities told her it wouldn't matter as they planned to extradite her to Arkansas anyway.
After her release, she and her husband drove to Arkansas for a court appearance where she was fingerprinted and photographed.
Another bail of $20,000 was imposed before Smith could return home.
Fraud revelation
A scammer had tricked someone
Smith later learned that a scammer had tricked someone into sending $1,000 to a Cash App account that was in her name but controlled by a criminal.
The account was created using Smith's Social Security number and date of birth.
However, she claims she has never used Cash App as she is not tech-savvy.
Despite this, Smith is still being asked to prove her innocence in an ongoing criminal case.
Information dispute
Smith faces up to 6 years in prison
The case has been complicated by Cash App's refusal to hand over account details to Smith as she couldn't prove her ownership. She eventually got the data through discovery in her case.
Now, Smith faces up to six years in prison for crimes including computer fraud, unlawful use of a communication device, and theft of property.
"They're trying to turn it into my problem [...] that I need to prove that I'm innocent," Smith told 404 Media.
Scam details
The fraudulent transaction was traced back to Facebook Marketplace
The fraudulent transaction was traced to Facebook Marketplace, where a buyer was tricked into sending money to a Cash App account opened in Smith's name.
The seller's account had been hacked and the Cash App account was created just before the scam took place.
Smith's personal details were obtained by police through a search warrant from Cash App.
However, having someone's details on an account isn't quite the same as proving they operated it.
Account inconsistencies
There were several discrepancies in the account information
There were several discrepancies in the account information. The address on the account was one where neither Smith nor her husband had ever lived.
It was accessed through Verizon connections, while Smith claims she uses AT&T and has never had a Verizon plan.
Cash App's records showed an iPhone running iOS 16.1.1, an operating system dating back to 2022, but Smith provided evidence that her iPhone 13 mini was running the much newer iOS 26.5.2 version at that time.
Legal options
Authorities have offered Smith a plea deal
Authorities have offered Smith a plea deal including a $1,000 fine, $1,000 in restitution, and three years' probation. She has refused it, maintaining her innocence.
A hearing is scheduled for November.
This isn't the first time someone has ended up in jail because of another person's fraud.