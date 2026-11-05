Pentagon CTO says US will announce AI rules this month
Technology
Big news for the tech world: the US government is about to announce regulations for American AI labs later this month.
Pentagon chief technology officer Emil Michael shared that these upcoming rules are meant to help people feel more confident about how AI is being developed and used.
Emil Michael wants national AI rules
Michael, who also helps lead the Super Intelligence Task Force, says they want a single set of national rules.
"What we're trying to do is create a framework that makes the American people have confidence that these companies are going to do the right thing," he explained.