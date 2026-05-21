Pentagon explores Anthropic's unreleased 'Claude Mythos Preview' for cyber operations
The Pentagon is eyeing advanced AI models like Anthropic's unreleased Claude Mythos Preview to boost its cyber operations.
They're hoping AI can help spot weak points in systems and power up both digital defense and hacking tools.
Even though Anthropic was called a supply chain risk earlier this year, the military still sees it as too valuable to ignore.
Rudd announces offensive AI task force
A new task force, announced by US Cyber Command chief Joshua Rudd, will dig into how advanced AI can be used in secret missions, including possible offensive uses unique to the military.
This goes beyond just finding security gaps (like Anthropic's Project Glasswing) and could mean using AI for more active cyberattacks.
As former deputy commander Charles Moore put it, fast decision-making with AI could be a game-changer for military strategy.