Pentagon explores Anthropic's unreleased 'Claude Mythos Preview' for cyber operations

Rudd announces offensive AI task force

A new task force, announced by US Cyber Command chief Joshua Rudd, will dig into how advanced AI can be used in secret missions, including possible offensive uses unique to the military.

This goes beyond just finding security gaps (like Anthropic's Project Glasswing) and could mean using AI for more active cyberattacks.

As former deputy commander Charles Moore put it, fast decision-making with AI could be a game-changer for military strategy.