Pentagon strikes AI deals with Microsoft, Amazon, and NVIDIA

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has signed deals with tech giants NVIDIA , Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Reflection AI. The agreements allow the DoD to deploy these companies' artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and models on its classified networks for "lawful operational use." The move is part of a broader strategy to establish an "AI-first fighting force" within the US military .

Strategic impact DoD diversifies AI vendors amid dispute with Anthropic The DoD believes these agreements will significantly improve its warfighters' ability to make decisions across all domains of warfare. The move comes as part of the department's effort to diversify its AI vendors, especially after a public dispute with Anthropic over usage terms of its AI models. The Pentagon had sought unrestricted access to Anthropic's tools, while the company wanted safeguards against domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Deployment details AI hardware and models deployed on secure networks The AI hardware and models from the companies will be deployed on Impact Level 6 (IL6) and Impact Level 7 (IL7) environments. These are high-security classifications for data and information systems considered critical to national security. The deployment is aimed at streamlining data synthesis, enhancing situational understanding, and augmenting warfighter decision-making capabilities.

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Platform usage Over 1.3 million DoD personnel have accessed GenAI.mil The Pentagon also revealed that over 1.3 million DoD personnel have used its secure enterprise platform for generative AI, GenAI.mil. The platform provides access to large language models (LLMs) and other AI tools within government-approved cloud environments. It is primarily designed for non-classified tasks such as research, document drafting, and data analysis.

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