Pentagon releases declassified UAP website, 340 million+ hits in 12 hours
Technology
The Pentagon just dropped a new website packed with declassified UFO (or UAP) files, and it instantly blew up: more than 340 million hits in the first 12 hours.
The site lets everyone dig into previously secret documents, and Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called the response a sign of how curious Americans and truth seekers worldwide are about unfiltered UAP information and the administration's commitment to openness.
President Trump hails release as transparency
President Trump called this release, saying it finally lets Americans see NASA transcripts, State Department cables, FBI files, and reports of strange sightings for themselves.
He encouraged everyone to "Have Fun and Enjoy!" (framing it as a big move for government transparency that puts the truth in people's hands).