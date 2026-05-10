Pentagon releases declassified UAP website, 340 million+ hits in 12 hours Technology May 10, 2026

The Pentagon just dropped a new website packed with declassified UFO (or UAP) files, and it instantly blew up: more than 340 million hits in the first 12 hours.

The site lets everyone dig into previously secret documents, and Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called the response a sign of how curious Americans and truth seekers worldwide are about unfiltered UAP information and the administration's commitment to openness.