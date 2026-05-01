Pentagon taps 7 AI firms to upgrade highly classified networks
The Pentagon just announced it is working with seven major AI firms (SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services) to bring cutting-edge tech into its most secure networks.
The big surprise? Anthropic did not make the cut this time, mainly due to disagreements over how its AI should be used and some earlier security concerns.
Still, Trump says they might revisit that decision down the line.
Anthropic excluded from Pentagon AI deal
These tech giants will help upgrade military systems in highly classified environments (think: Impact Levels 6 and 7).
Google has even landed a contract for secret projects.
Meanwhile, over 1.3 million Defense Department staff are already using the Pentagon's GenAI.mil platform, a sign of just how much AI is becoming part of daily military life.
The Defense Department's chief technology officer flagged Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, which played a big role in leaving them out for now.