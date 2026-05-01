Pentagon taps 7 AI firms to upgrade highly classified networks Technology May 01, 2026

The Pentagon just announced it is working with seven major AI firms (SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services) to bring cutting-edge tech into its most secure networks.

The big surprise? Anthropic did not make the cut this time, mainly due to disagreements over how its AI should be used and some earlier security concerns.

Still, Trump says they might revisit that decision down the line.