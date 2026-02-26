Why Pentagon is clashing with Anthropic over Claude AI use

The Pentagon is embroiled in a protracted dispute with AI firm Anthropic over the use of its Claude AI system. The Department of Defense has threatened to remove Anthropic from its supply chain if certain demands are not met. This comes after the US military allegedly used Claude during an operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month.

Blacklisting process Meeting held between Defense Secretary and Anthropic CEO The Pentagon has already begun the process of blacklisting Anthropic by asking its defense contractors to review their dependence on the AI company. A meeting was held between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, during which Hegseth warned that if Anthropic doesn't comply with the demands, it could face consequences such as being labeled a supply-chain risk or facing legal action forcing changes in its policies.

Ethical concerns Anthropic stands firm on military usage restrictions Despite the Pentagon's pressure, Anthropic remains firm on its usage restrictions for military applications. The AI start-up has repeatedly urged the Pentagon to maintain certain guardrails, including a ban on using Claude for mass surveillance of US citizens. However, it has also been reported that Anthropic does not want the US military to use Claude "for final targeting decisions in military operations without any human involvement."

