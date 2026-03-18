Pentagon, Anthropic are not getting back together anytime soon
What's the story
The US Department of Defense (DoD) is developing its own artificial intelligence (AI) models, following a fallout with Anthropic. The move comes after a $200 million contract between the two parties collapsed over access rights to Anthropic's AI model, Claude. Cameron Stanley, the Chief Digital and AI Officer at the Pentagon, confirmed this development in a recent Bloomberg interview.
Project progress
DoD's AI model development underway
Stanley said, "The Department is actively pursuing multiple LLMs into the appropriate government-owned environments." He further added that engineering work on these large language models (LLMs) has already started and they expect to be operational very soon. The announcement comes after Anthropic's CEO resisted demands for unrestricted access and called for bans on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.
Aftermath
Ethical concerns and shift in AI strategy
The fallout from the Anthropic-DoD standoff has sparked a major ethical debate over military use of AI. In response to the conflict, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic technology. The decision has opened doors for other companies like OpenAI and xAI to step in. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is working on removing Claude from sensitive networks, which could accelerate its push for homegrown military AI.