Pentagon, Anthropic are not getting back together anytime soon

Stanley said, "The Department is actively pursuing multiple LLMs into the appropriate government-owned environments." He further added that engineering work on these large language models (LLMs) has already started and they expect to be operational very soon. The announcement comes after Anthropic's CEO resisted demands for unrestricted access and called for bans on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Aftermath

Ethical concerns and shift in AI strategy

The fallout from the Anthropic-DoD standoff has sparked a major ethical debate over military use of AI. In response to the conflict, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic technology. The decision has opened doors for other companies like OpenAI and xAI to step in. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is working on removing Claude from sensitive networks, which could accelerate its push for homegrown military AI.