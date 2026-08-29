Penumbral eclipse February 20 2027 will gently dim Snow Moon
Technology
If you loved the dramatic red moon during August 2026's partial lunar eclipse, mark your calendar for the next one, February 20, 2027.
This time, it'll be a penumbral lunar eclipse, so instead of a bold crimson moon, you'll see Earth's outer shadow gently dimming the full Snow Moon.
It's a subtler effect but still worth checking out.
View penumbral eclipse 6:12pm EST
The best time to catch this penumbral eclipse is at 6:12pm EST (2312 GMT), with the northern part of the moon showing the most change.
While it won't be as striking as this year's partial lunar eclipse, it's still a cool sky moment.
And if you're waiting for another dramatic Blood Moon, hang tight. The next total lunar eclipse is set for December 31, 2028, lighting up skies across Asia and Australia.