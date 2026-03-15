People are losing trust in AI companies: OpenAI's Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says people are losing trust in AI companies, linking it to layoffs and rising electricity bills from what he calls "AI washing."
Speaking at a recent summit, he echoed some of Donald Trump's concerns about the shaky public mood around AI.
Altman on AI washing
Altman admitted building out AI is tricky, saying, "If there was an easy consensus answer, we'd have done it by now, so I don't think anyone knows what to do."
He pointed out that no one agrees on how to handle the job and money shifts caused by AI.
Jobs will not disappear forever, says Altman
He expects some rough patches as industries adjust but doesn't think jobs will disappear forever.
Altman gets why people are anxious about their work futures with all this change.
Not a long-term jobs doomer, says Altman
He said he is 'not a long-term jobs doomer' but warned the near-term adjustment may be difficult.