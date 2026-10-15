Perelman study finds amyloid clearance may slow Alzheimer's progression
Technology
A recent study from the Perelman School of Medicine has found a clear split between amyloid-cleared and more damaged areas in an Alzheimer's patient's brain.
Regions without amyloid plaques had barely any tau protein buildup, while spots with leftover amyloid showed major damage.
The takeaway? Clearing amyloid early might actually slow down how fast Alzheimer's gets worse.
Amyloid persistence linked to tau tangles
Researchers saw that brain ridges cleared of amyloid were almost free of harmful tau, but grooves still holding onto amyloid had lots of tau tangles.
This points to anti-amyloid therapies as a promising way to protect the brain, especially if started early, by stopping tau from piling up and causing more damage down the line.