Perplexity AI is now available as Firefox's default search engine
Mozilla is rolling out Perplexity AI as a new search engine option on Firefox desktop worldwide, following successful tests in the US, UK, and Germany.
You can try it right from the address bar or tweak your settings, and there's a mobile version coming soon.
Perplexity AI promises quick answers and privacy
Perplexity AI gives you quick, conversational answers with direct sources, so you don't have to dig through endless links.
It's also serious about privacy—no selling or sharing your data, and you get to decide when and how to use its features.
What's new in Firefox
Unlike Chrome or Edge, Firefox is among the first major browsers to directly embed a non-traditional, generative AI search service as a selectable option alongside classic engines.
This update also brings browser profiles for separate browsing and Google Lens visual search if you stick with Google.
Plus, using Perplexity in Firefox is totally free.