Perplexity's new AI system can autonomously run projects

Perplexity , an artificial intelligence (AI) company, has launched its latest innovation, the Perplexity Computer. This advanced AI system is designed to function as a general-purpose digital worker. It can autonomously plan, build, and execute projects over long periods of time. The launch marks a major shift for the company from conversational AI to fully autonomous 'agentic' systems that can operate independently."

Functionality More than just an AI model The Perplexity Computer is not just an AI model, but a complete system capable of handling all aspects of a project. It can research, code, deploy, and manage projects from start to finish. The system breaks down complex tasks into smaller subtasks that are distributed across specialized AI models. This multi-model orchestration allows the platform to leverage the strengths of each specialized system for optimal results.

Design Creating and executing workflows Perplexity Computer is designed to create and execute entire workflows. It can run for hours or even months at a time. The user simply describes the outcome they want to achieve, and the system automatically decomposes that goal into smaller tasks handled by different sub-agents. These sub-agents can perform web research, draft documents, process data, or integrate with external services as needed.

Orchestration Multi-model orchestration Unlike systems powered by a single AI model, Perplexity Computer distributes work across multiple models depending on the nature of the task. This multi-model orchestration allows it to harness the strengths of each specialized system. At launch, Perplexity Computer works with 19 AI models, each focusing on specific tasks such as reasoning, coding, research, image generation and lightweight computing tasks.

Security Personal and secure by default Perplexity Computer is designed to be personal and secure by default. It remembers your past work, has hundreds of connectors, persistent memory, files, and web access all built on top of Perplexity infrastructure. Each task runs in an isolated compute environment with access to a real filesystem, browser, and tool integrations. This way, the system emphasizes security while providing personalized services for users.

Evolution A new era in AI The launch of Perplexity Computer marks a major evolution in the field of AI. It represents a shift from traditional tools to platforms where AI becomes the computer itself, capable of orchestrating complex tasks with ease. Currently, access to this groundbreaking system is limited to subscribers of Perplexity's Max tier, with enterprise and pro-level access expected after testing concludes.