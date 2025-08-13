Perplexity can now tell you which stocks to buy, sell
What's the story
Perplexity, a US-based artificial intelligence-powered search engine, has announced free access to financial data on Indian stock exchanges and all the companies listed here. The new feature is available through its Finance tab. The move is aimed at helping retail investors in the country make informed decisions based on comprehensive market data.
Feature overview
Perplexity Finance provides in-depth company-wise coverage
Perplexity Finance allows users to explore BSE and NSE-listed stocks, and track Indian company earnings. The platform provides a summary of market trends as well as in-depth company-wise coverage. Users can search for specific companies' stock prices, historical data, and track company earnings. The feature is designed for anyone interested in understanding stock exchange data and movements.
Business expansion
It offers paywalled info for free
Jeff Grimes, head of live events product at Perplexity, revealed that usage of Perplexity Finance has grown eight times since its launch earlier this year. The platform also provides data on the crypto industry from Coinbase. Grimes emphasized that much of the information available on Perplexity Finance is behind paywalls on other platforms but is now accessible for free to all users.
Strategic alliances
Search engine now accessible to Airtel users
Perplexity, founded by Chennai-born entrepreneur Aravind Srinivas, has been focusing on India-specific businesses. The company recently partnered with Airtel to offer its AI-backed search engine Perplexity Pro for free to around 360 million Airtel users.