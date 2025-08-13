Perplexity can now tell you which stocks to buy, sell

Perplexity Finance allows users to explore BSE and NSE-listed stocks, and track Indian company earnings. The platform provides a summary of market trends as well as in-depth company-wise coverage. Users can search for specific companies' stock prices, historical data, and track company earnings. The feature is designed for anyone interested in understanding stock exchange data and movements.

Business expansion

It offers paywalled info for free

Jeff Grimes, head of live events product at Perplexity, revealed that usage of Perplexity Finance has grown eight times since its launch earlier this year. The platform also provides data on the crypto industry from Coinbase. Grimes emphasized that much of the information available on Perplexity Finance is behind paywalls on other platforms but is now accessible for free to all users.