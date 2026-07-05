Perplexity CEO Srinivas tells Joe Rogan Microsoft shaped knowledge workers
Technology
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, shared on Joe Rogan's podcast that Microsoft's early vision, thanks to Bill Gates, put computers and software at the heart of office life.
This shift made tools like spreadsheets and word processors essential for work, shaping what we now call "knowledge workers."
He also pointed out how Microsoft focused on making software universal, while Apple aimed for sleek, easy-to-use devices.
Srinivas: AI automates tasks, criticizes memorization
Srinivas believes AI will take over routine tasks and help people explore ideas instantly.
He criticized old-school education for its focus on memorizing facts, saying future success will depend more on asking good questions than just knowing answers.