Perplexity CEO Srinivas tells Joe Rogan Microsoft shaped knowledge workers Technology Jul 05, 2026

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, shared on Joe Rogan's podcast that Microsoft's early vision, thanks to Bill Gates, put computers and software at the heart of office life.

This shift made tools like spreadsheets and word processors essential for work, shaping what we now call "knowledge workers."

He also pointed out how Microsoft focused on making software universal, while Apple aimed for sleek, easy-to-use devices.