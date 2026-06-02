Perplexity launches 'Search as code' to write Python search code
Technology
Perplexity just rolled out a big update called "Search as Code." Instead of using the usual web-fetching tricks, their AI now writes Python code to search for info directly.
CEO Aravind Srinivas says this shift is a game-changer for how AI handles knowledge tasks, and he sees code execution becoming super important in the future.
Perplexity's search as codegen bundles searches
With "search as codegen," Perplexity's AI can bundle multiple searches into one smooth workflow, and no more jumping between tools.
This upgrade is already live in their Agent API and Computer product, making it easier for the AI to tackle complex questions and adapt as tech evolves.