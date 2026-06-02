Perplexity launches 'Search as code' to write Python search code Technology Jun 02, 2026

Perplexity just rolled out a big update called "Search as Code." Instead of using the usual web-fetching tricks, their AI now writes Python code to search for info directly.

CEO Aravind Srinivas says this shift is a game-changer for how AI handles knowledge tasks, and he sees code execution becoming super important in the future.