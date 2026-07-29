Perplexity brings AI agents to Windows PCs
What's the story
Perplexity has launched an updated version of its agentic Personal Computer tool, expanding its capabilities to Windows. The innovative software turns any PC running the world's most popular operating system into a local AI system. The new version works like a "general-purpose digital worker," capable of accessing local files and apps to perform tasks such as creating documents or updating spreadsheets on behalf of the user.
Enhanced functionality
Bridging the gap
The launch of Personal Computer for Windows builds on previous integrations with Microsoft's 365 workspace apps and Teams virtual meeting software.
The new tool works directly within the Windows environment, bridging the gap that existed before.
Perplexity noted in its press release that enterprise work, which this agentic tool is designed for, usually takes place locally on Windows devices "out of AI's reach."
User benefits
Designed for enterprise work
Perplexity said, "Now Microsoft users can ask Computer to work across their local files, Microsoft Office 365, and the web in one place."
The company emphasized that the tool is designed for the often chaotic nature of enterprise work on local machines.
The new version is being rolled out to paying Max and Enterprise Max users today, with subscription tiers starting from $200 per month.
Security measures
Security and privacy measures in place
Perplexity has assured users that the Personal Computer for Windows doesn't train on company data.
The company also promised that the tool always alerts users before carrying out sensitive actions like sending emails or deleting files.
This way, it ensures a level of security and control over personal information while using this advanced AI tool on their PCs.