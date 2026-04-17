Perplexity rolls out personal computer on Mac to Max subscribers Technology Apr 17, 2026

Perplexity just rolled out a feature called Personal Computer, designed to make life on your Mac way easier.

Instead of just answering questions, this tool can actually handle tasks, think organizing files or checking off to-do lists, all right on your device.

It was first announced earlier in March and is beginning the rollout to Perplexity Max subscribers.