Perplexity rolls out personal computer on Mac to Max subscribers
Technology
Perplexity just rolled out a feature called Personal Computer, designed to make life on your Mac way easier.
Instead of just answering questions, this tool can actually handle tasks, think organizing files or checking off to-do lists, all right on your device.
It was first announced earlier in March and is beginning the rollout to Perplexity Max subscribers.
Tidies downloads and finishes to-dos
You can launch Personal Computer by pressing both Command keys in Notes or simply using your voice.
It'll tidy up messy Downloads folders and finish to-dos by pulling info from iMessage, email, and the web.
Files are created in a secure sandbox, and actions are trackable, reversible.