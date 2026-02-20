Perplexity's AI browser Comet lands on iPhone next month

Perplexity has announced that its innovative AI-driven web browser, Comet, will be available for iPhone users starting March 11, 2026. The app is currently up for pre-order on the App Store. While the iPad version is still in development, Mac users can already enjoy this cutting-edge browsing experience.

Innovative features Comet integrates AI into the browsing experience Comet isn't just another web browser; it integrates a powerful AI into its interface. This feature allows users to open a webpage and ask Perplexity's AI questions about its content or request summaries. The company believes this built-in AI will make their app more powerful than traditional browsers like Safari, offering a unified search experience with instant context about results.

User experience A new way to browse the web Perplexity envisions Comet as a platform for research and learning, not just social media browsing or watching videos. The App Store page suggests that the AI could even handle shopping and scheduling tasks, making Comet more than just a tool for reading webpages. On Mac, Comet is based on Google's Chrome and looks and behaves like it. This means you can import your Chrome extensions and bookmarks to get started.

Advertisement