Confused by AI answers? This tool compares them all

Perplexity has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called Model Council to improve the accuracy and depth of responses on its platform. The innovative tool lets users submit a single query to three different AI models at once. It then analyzes their outputs and presents a consolidated view, highlighting key insights, areas of agreement, and points of difference. Currently, Model Council is available only to Perplexity's Max subscribers.

Solution Addressing the inconsistency issue in AI responses The introduction of Model Council comes as a solution to the growing problem of inconsistent responses from advanced AI systems. As these systems become more sophisticated, their reasoning and presentation styles can differ greatly. This often leads to different answers for the same complex question asked across different chatbots, leaving users uncertain about which version is correct.

Functionality How to use Model Council on Perplexity To use Model Council, users select three AI models on the platform and ask their question. Each model gives an independent response, which is then processed by Perplexity's synthesizer. The tool compiles these responses into a structured table that shows where the models agree or differ and highlights any unique insights from one of them. This way, users can quickly understand key information while having the option to verify details if needed.

