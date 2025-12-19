Perplexity's iPad app gets a major productivity boost
Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine, just rolled out a big update for its iPad app.
The new version ditches the old mobile look for a sleek, desktop-style interface that makes full use of the iPad's bigger screen and multitasking powers.
Now, it's easier to manage windows and juggle tasks—perfect if you're using your tablet for more than just scrolling.
Why this matters
The redesign is built around features like Split View and Stage Manager, so you can run Perplexity side-by-side with other apps without constant switching.
CEO Aravind Srinivas explained that the update is intended to make research and knowledge work smoother on tablets.
With more people turning to AI tools on larger screens, this update helps position the iPad as a serious productivity device—not just a giant phone.