Perplexity's iPad app gets a major productivity boost Technology Dec 19, 2025

Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine, just rolled out a big update for its iPad app.

The new version ditches the old mobile look for a sleek, desktop-style interface that makes full use of the iPad's bigger screen and multitasking powers.

Now, it's easier to manage windows and juggle tasks—perfect if you're using your tablet for more than just scrolling.