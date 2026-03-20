Perplexity's new AI can track your health data

Perplexity just dropped Perplexity Health, an AI tool that syncs with Apple Health, Fitbit, and more. It pulls in your health data, from wearables to medical records, so you can easily track trends and spot changes over time. Think of it as a smarter dashboard for your fitness and wellness journey.

The tool is available to Pro and Max users With Perplexity Health, you get personalized workout plans, nutrition tips, and visit-prep summaries ahead of doctor's appointments, all powered by your real health info.

More integrations like Oura are on the way.

For now, it's available to Pro and Max users in the US only.

Your health data stays private Perplexity promises your health data stays private: everything's encrypted, you control what's shared or deleted, and nothing gets sold or used to train their AI.