Perseid shower peaks August 12-13 up to 100 meteors hourly

The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of August 12-13, 2026, and it's a great chance to catch up to 100 shooting stars per hour.

With the new moon making skies extra dark, you'll get the best view if you head outside after midnight, especially if you're in Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Uttarakhand's hills, Rajasthan's deserts, or remote Northeast India.

Just keep an eye on the weather since monsoon clouds might block your view in some places.