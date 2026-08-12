Perseid shower peaks August 12-13 up to 100 meteors hourly
Technology
The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of August 12-13, 2026, and it's a great chance to catch up to 100 shooting stars per hour.
With the new moon making skies extra dark, you'll get the best view if you head outside after midnight, especially if you're in Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Uttarakhand's hills, Rajasthan's deserts, or remote Northeast India.
Just keep an eye on the weather since monsoon clouds might block your view in some places.
Find dark site let eyes adjust
For a memorable experience, find a spot far from city lights and let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 20 to 30 minutes before stargazing.
The darker and clearer your surroundings, the more meteors you'll spot!