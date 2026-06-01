Personalized mRNA vaccine plus Keytruda improves 5 year melanoma outcomes
Big news in cancer treatment: A personalized mRNA vaccine teamed up with Keytruda immunotherapy has helped more people stay cancer-free after melanoma.
In a recent trial with 157 participants, about 69% who got both treatments were cancer-free five years later, compared with just 49% for those who only had Keytruda.
Trial shows 92% 5 year survival
The combo also boosted survival: 92% were still alive after five years versus 71% on Keytruda alone.
The vaccine works by training your immune cells to target the cancer specifically, and side effects were mostly mild (think chills and sore arms).
Experts are calling it a big step forward for high-risk patients.
A larger Phase 3 trial is underway, and the goal is to seek FDA approval after results are analyzed in the coming months.