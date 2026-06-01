Personalized mRNA vaccine plus Keytruda improves 5 year melanoma outcomes

Trial shows 92% 5 year survival

The combo also boosted survival: 92% were still alive after five years versus 71% on Keytruda alone.

The vaccine works by training your immune cells to target the cancer specifically, and side effects were mostly mild (think chills and sore arms).

Experts are calling it a big step forward for high-risk patients.

A larger Phase 3 trial is underway, and the goal is to seek FDA approval after results are analyzed in the coming months.