Peter Sarlin's new venture QuTwo tackles the quantum computing challenge

Operating system for hybrid quantum-technology

QuTwo is building an operating system to help businesses shift from classical to quantum computing using hybrid technology.

The team brings together over 30 specialists in AI and quantum fields, including names like Kuan Yen Tan (IQM co-founder) and Pekka Lundmark (former Nokia CEO).

They're already working with partners such as OP Pohjola to co-create solutions that keep companies ahead as quantum technology evolves.