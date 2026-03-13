Peter Sarlin's new venture QuTwo tackles the quantum computing challenge
Technology
Peter Sarlin, who previously sold his startup to AMD for $665 million, is back with a new venture called QuTwo.
This time, he's diving into the world of quantum computing, building AI tools in partnership with companies like Zalando and backed by his family office, PostScriptum.
Operating system for hybrid quantum-technology
QuTwo is building an operating system to help businesses shift from classical to quantum computing using hybrid technology.
The team brings together over 30 specialists in AI and quantum fields, including names like Kuan Yen Tan (IQM co-founder) and Pekka Lundmark (former Nokia CEO).
They're already working with partners such as OP Pohjola to co-create solutions that keep companies ahead as quantum technology evolves.