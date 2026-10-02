Peter Steinberger's Clawdbot rebrands to Moltbot amid IP issues
Clawdbot, the open-source AI tool built by Peter Steinberger, just got a new name, Moltbot, after running into IP issues.
Along with the rebrand, OpenClaw is all about giving users more control by letting them plug in their favorite AI models from places like Anthropic and OpenAI for a custom experience.
OpenClaw fake versions triggered 34 commits
OpenClaw's popularity has skyrocketed (over 148,000 GitHub stars), but that also brought some headaches: scammers made fake versions, and there were risks like prompt injection and backdoors in shady plugins.
To tackle this, the team dropped 34 security-related commits to patch things up, especially around remote code execution.
Steinberger says keeping things secure is a group effort and encourages everyone to use strong models and smart practices as OpenClaw keeps growing.