Pew survey finds young adults fear AI will shrink jobs
Technology
A new Pew survey finds that nearly three out of four Americans aged 18-29 think AI will shrink job opportunities over the next 20 years, a big jump from just two years ago.
Young people are now more worried than optimistic about how AI will shape the job market.
AI concerns extend across ages
The anxiety isn't limited to Gen Z and millennials. Most adults, regardless of age, expect AI to cause job cuts, with similar concerns seen in those aged 30-49 and even among seniors.
Many young adults also feel that, despite using AI tools, these technologies could make it harder to get started in their careers or express creativity.