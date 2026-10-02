Phone delivery scammers impersonate carriers using customers' order details
There's a new phone delivery scam making the rounds: scammers are pretending to be from your mobile carrier and claiming there was a mix-up with your recent phone order.
They'll call you right after your device arrives, using details like your name, address, and even the exact model you got to sound legitimate.
One Spectrum customer almost fell for it before double-checking with Spectrum and realizing it was all fake.
Verify with carrier, beware QR codes
These scammers are getting personal details from data breaches or leaked shipping information, which is why they seem so convincing.
Experts say, "Consumers should never act on an unsolicited call about a delivery issue." Always check directly with your carrier if something feels off.
And be extra careful with QR codes sent via text or email; those could lead to phishing sites.
Staying alert can help keep both you and your new phone safe.