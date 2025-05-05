PhonePe reveals its made-in-India SmartSpeaker for digital payments: What's new?
What's the story
PhonePe has launched its next-generation SmartSpeaker, a device aimed at serving the requirements of offline merchants in India. The new model has been made here.
It keeps the popular features of its predecessor while adding improvements such as 4G connectivity and longer battery life, for faster speeds and better reliability, respectively.
Goals
SmartSpeaker aims to drive financial inclusion
Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Business, PhonePe, said they are excited about the new "Made in India" SmartSpeakers.
He said local manufacturing provides greater flexibility to adapt products to the specific needs and preferences of merchants.
The new SmartSpeaker not only drives financial inclusion for merchants across the country, but also encourages domestic innovation and ensures Indian manufacturers play a key role in India's digital transformation.
Features
It offers real-time audio alerts
The original SmartSpeaker, which debuted in 2022, offered offline merchants a reliable payment solution with voice notifications.
It comes in 21 language variants and even has a celebrity voice feature with popular Indian actors.
The device delivers real-time audio alerts for successful payments, enabling merchants to concentrate on their business without having to check SMSes or app notifications for payment updates.
Upgrades
Enhanced features of the new SmartSpeaker
The "Made in India" version of the SmartSpeaker keeps popular features of its predecessor but with key improvements.
The new model leverages 4G network for faster speeds and enhanced network reliability.
It can be fully charged in some 75 minutes and offers an extended battery life, giving over seven days of standby.
The device also delivers clear audio, even in noisy environments, making it perfect for crowded places.