PhonePe Appstore now offers gift cards and vouchers

The revamped PhonePe Appstore now lets users buy digital gift cards and vouchers from a variety of brands across categories like shopping, travel, gaming, health and fitness, food, and lifestyle.

Brands such as Steam, Uber, Blinkit, Roblox, BigBasket, Cleartrip, Ikea, and District are already part of this new platform.

Users can purchase these gift cards and vouchers through both web and mobile app interfaces.