PhonePe Appstore now offers gift cards and vouchers
What's the story
As it heads toward an IPO, PhonePe is giving its mobile app marketplace a new identity. The company is rebranding Indus Appstore as PhonePe Appstore and expanding its offerings to include a wider range of digital products and services. This move comes just weeks after the company repositioned its stockbroking platform Share.Market as PhonePe Invest.
Expanded offerings
Users can buy digital gift cards and vouchers
The revamped PhonePe Appstore now lets users buy digital gift cards and vouchers from a variety of brands across categories like shopping, travel, gaming, health and fitness, food, and lifestyle.
Brands such as Steam, Uber, Blinkit, Roblox, BigBasket, Cleartrip, Ikea, and District are already part of this new platform.
Users can purchase these gift cards and vouchers through both web and mobile app interfaces.
Market presence
PhonePe launched Indus Appstore in February 2024
PhonePe launched Indus Appstore in February 2024 as an Indian alternative to Google Play Store.
The app marketplace supports 12 Indian languages and English, making it accessible to a wider audience.
The company had acquired Indus OS in July 2022, which paved the way for this launch.
Currently, the app can be downloaded from PhonePe's website and installed manually on smartphones.
Pre-installation deals
Pre-installation deals with smartphone manufacturers
In March 2025, PhonePe announced a multi-year partnership with Xiaomi India to pre-install its app marketplace on devices sold in India.
As part of the deal, Xiaomi replaced its own app marketplace GetApps with PhonePe's.
The company has also partnered with Motorola and Alcatel in recent years for similar pre-installation deals.
PhonePe claims that its app marketplace is pre-installed on over 200 million smartphones across these partnerships.