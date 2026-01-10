Next Article
PhonePe's new 'Bolt' makes in-app payments easier
Technology
PhonePe just rolled out PG Bolt, a feature that lets Visa and Mastercard users save their card details securely in the app.
Thanks to device tokenization, you only need to save your card once—no more re-entering info for every merchant using PhonePe PG.
Faster checkouts and smoother shopping for everyone
With Bolt, your sensitive card data gets replaced by secure tokens, so you can skip typing your CVV on the same device.
This means faster checkouts and no annoying app-switching while you shop.
Merchants also get a boost—Bolt helps them keep their brand's look and cuts down on dropped payments, making things better for both sides.