PHP warns of another security flaw

PHP has clarified that only a narrow setup is at risk from this new vulnerability.

It can occur when a web application sets the session.serialize_handler option to php_binary or php_serialize in its configuration, then changes that option to php while running by calling ini_set(), and makes that change before calling session_start().

The feature must also still be turned on for an application that never changes the serialize handler while running can leave it on and isn't exposed through this path.